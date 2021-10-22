Community helps brain surgery patient after home catches fire

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — They say when it rains, it pours.

A Riviera Beach woman survived a major health scare, and then a few months later, her home caught fire.

For more than 40 years, Winni Albury has shared a deep connection with her neighborhood in Riviera Beach.

"It's special and the area is special," Albury said. "I'm 69-year-old and to start completely all over would be devastating to me."

Albury is weathering yet another storm as she still recovers from brain surgery. But even the pouring rain couldn't dampen her spirits on this day.

"Thank my neighborhood for how much they love me and care about me and I'm just overwhelmed," Albury said.

Riviera Beach Fire Rescue set up a pod in Albury's driveway on Friday.

"We're gonna be putting the items in this pod right here," said Chief John Curd.

Firefighters returned to her home, trying to salvage anything they can, after a recent fire ravaged nearly every single room in her home.

"Listening to her story just was personal for me. She doesn't have much and everything she has in this house is gone," Curd said.

Albury doesn't have homeowners insurance, but her community is trying to raise her up, pitching in to save her refrigerator and any prized possessions. These first responders are building a bond by going back to check on Albury after that first 911 call to help eventually get her back on her own two feet.

"It means a lot. It's a special love, I have a special love for them," Albury said.

Firefighters were able to salvage several appliances.

Albury is set to have another procedure next week.