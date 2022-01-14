Cold temperatures increase odds of next big manatee huddle at Manatee Lagoon

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — When a cold front impacts South Florida, chances are you could see manatees huddling together in the clean warm water outflow from the FPL Riviera Beach Clean Energy Center.

There haven't been many huddles this manatee season because it's been a warm January.

But the longer that chilly temperatures linger, the greater chances we have to view the next big huddle.

The photo below shows a large huddle that happened on January 19, 2021.

Rachel Shanker Manatees huddle at FPL's Manatee Lagoon in Riviera Beach on January 19, 2021.

"The weather dictates when they come here. So they are definitely out there, we see one or several manatees a day and we do think with the cold weather coming that we’re going to start to see an abundance of manatees so we’re waiting. Be patient, check out our Manatee Cam, and when they’re here, please come because it’s really a sight to see," said Sarah Marmion with Manatee Lagoon.

You can view FPL's Manatee Lagoon manatee camera here: https://www.visitmanateelagoon.com/manatee-cam.