Carjacking suspect arrested after pursuit, crash

Posted at 8:39 PM, Apr 30, 2021
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach police arrested a carjacking suspect Friday evening.

According to officials, the armed suspect identified as Charles Thompson, 29, approached a woman at approximately 5:45 a.m. and took her blue 2011 BMW.

At around 6 p.m. officers spotted the vehicle in the city, but Thompson attempted to flee the area at high speed. He lost control of the vehicle and crashed in the 1000 block of West 9th Street.

According to police, Thompson got out of the vehicle and fled on foot but was caught without further incident.

He was charged with armed carjacking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Thompson will be transported to the Palm Beach County Jail.

