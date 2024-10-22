Brutal after-school attack leaves JFK Middle School 8th grader battered and bruised, 2 teens facing charges

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Two students, a seventh and an eighth grader from JFK Middle School in Riviera Beach, are being charged for a brutal attack on another student at the same school last week while the teens were walking home from school, just a few blocks from campus.

The teen spoke exclusively to WPTV’s Shannon Cake with his mother present during the interview.

“I was trying to cross the street,” he said. “They came up behind me and jumped me. They punched me in the back of the head started hitting me.”

There were onlookers and others who recorded the beating and posted the videos on social media. The recordings show two suspects punching, kicking, stomping and body slamming the victim.'

“We’re looking at all options,” said Riviera Beach Police Chief Michael Coleman. “Everyone who played a role in that incident from the people who were holding the phone recording the incident, to the individuals who were cheering on the suspects as they beat this young man.”

The police report shows multiple cuts, bruises and scratches to his face, torso and neck.

“I was walking home from school. There was this group of people and these two kids, they had taken off their shirts and they asked me to fight. I said No.” the victim told WPTV.

“There was a moment in the video that you were standing up and starting to walk away and they came at you again. What were you thinking in that moment?" Cake asked the teen.

“I was like, I wish my mom was here," the victim said. "I just want to go home to my mom.”

Police Chief Coleman watched two separate video clips of the incident.

“What I saw was heart wrenching,” said Coleman. “When I first saw it, it was hard to watch. A very disturbed kid was getting beaten down by a group of young men. As soon as I saw that video, I thought about my own child. I have a young juvenile kid around the same age.”

Within minutes of seeing the video Saturday morning, Chief Coleman said he directed his officers to investigate.

“My officers identified two individuals in the video who were pounding that young man," Coleman said. "We arrested one of those individuals so far, and we’re gonna arrest the second subject in that melee. The charges will be attempted robbery and felony battery.”

The victim's mom spoke exclusively to WPTV. Kristen, a single mom who works two jobs, said her son is now afraid to go back to school.

“He’s a good kid and he loves school,” Kristin said.

She said she is now trying to save money to move so she can enroll her son in to a new school district.

“He enjoys school he wants to go every day,” she said, “It’s just sad because this incident has caused my son not even want to go back to this school.”

