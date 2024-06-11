Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County receives new van courtesy of Wahlberg brothers organization

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A special and exciting donation came to the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County just in time for summer.

James Wahlberg, brother of actor Mark Wahlberg, was on hand for the donation of a blue 15-seat van with a beautiful colorful design.

The Boys and Girls Club said their children and teens have struggled to get to after-school activities for years, and the van will benefit them tremendously.

The vice president of marketing and business development for the organization said there will be a total game changer, especially for the summer.

WPTV James Wahlberg discusses why he and his brothers' organization decided to donate the van to the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County.

WPTV was at the event and asked James Wahlberg why he chose the Boys and Girls Club for this generous gift.

"The Boys and Girls Club in this community serves those who need them the most," James Wahlberg said. "We're just trying to make their job a little bit easier. For the staff here who make that sacrifice, they’re going to get in a van that’s nicer, cleaner, better gas mileage. It's beautiful."

The van is valued at $77,000 and donated by the Wahlberg brothers' K-12Print organization.