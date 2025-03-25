Bond denied for Palm Beach County mother charged in child's overdose death

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A mother from Palm Beach County has been denied bond following her arrest in connection with the overdose death of her five-year-old son.

Heather Opsincs appeared in court today for the first time since investigators reported that her son ingested methamphetamine.

Court documents reveal Opsincs took approximately an hour to call police after her son displayed symptoms of an overdose, ultimately becoming unresponsive and requiring CPR.

"It was tragic. It's just so sad, man," said neighbor Allen Grant, who was staying on the same floor as Opsincs at the time of the incident.

Grant expressed shock upon learning that police said the boy had sipped apple juice laced with meth. According to police, the child began to shake and grow cold shortly after consuming the drink.

Investigators from Riviera Beach provided evidence, including photos of apple juice containers and various appliances used for cooking meth found in the hotel room where the incident occurred. The child later died at the hospital.

Opsincs faces one count of negligent manslaughter for allegedly leaving her child in the care of an unfit babysitter on Sunday. Her criminal history includes an allegation from nearly a year ago, where she was accused of leaving her son in a hot car, forcing bystanders to intervene when he was found wandering alone in a West Palm Beach Walmart parking lot.

"This is an incredible nightmare," legal expert Michelle Suskauer commented.

She expressed concerns that given Opsincs' previous actions, the Department of Children and Families (DCF) should have been involved in the family’s situation.

“That doesn’t mean that would have stopped this subsequent tragedy, but it certainly would be important to know what was going on with this family,” she added.

Attempts to obtain records from DCF regarding Opsincs were ongoing at the time of this report, with officials still processing the request.

As the investigation continues, police said more arrests could be made. Suskauer says the babysitter in this case could face charges as well or be called in as a witness.

As for Opsincs, Suskauer says she could be facing 30 years in prison if convicted.