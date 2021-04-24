Boil water notice issued for some residents in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A boil water notice has been issued for some residents in Riviera Beach following an emergency shutdown Friday evening.

The notice is ordered for all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes.

The order is in place for residents in the following addresses:

Lake Drive: 48, 38, 26, and 20; I

Inlet Way: 337. 340, 333, 320, 325, 318, 314, 315, 311, 308, and 300

Linda Lane: 300, 306, 312, 318, 324, 330, and 336

According to the city, the boil water notice stays in effect for a period of 72 hours but may take longer to satisfy the required bacteriological testing.

Residents will be notified by the utility special district when it is safe to drink the water.

For more information, call 561-845-4185 or 561-845-4187. You can also visit the City of Riviera Beach website.

