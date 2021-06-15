Watch
NewsRegion C Palm Beach CountyRiviera Beach

Actions

Boil water notice in effect Wednesday for parts of Riviera Beach

items.[0].image.alt
Creative Commons 2.0
Scott Akerman
Boil water notice issued in Hobe Sound
Posted at 10:45 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 22:51:00-04

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice will impact some Riviera Beach residents this week.

The city said the notice goes into effect Wednesday, June 16, at 9 a.m. when contractors will move a water main.

The addresses affected by the boil water notice are the following;

RB boil water notice.PNG

The city said all water used for drinking, cooking making ice, brushing teeth, and washing dishes should be brought to a boil for at least one minute before it is used. Bottled water may also be used as an alternative.

The boil water order usually remains in effect for at least 72 hours, however, the time is subject to change.

An advisory notice will be issued after the water is tested and it is determined it's safe to drink.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right