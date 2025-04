RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A four-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning is causing delays on Interstate 95 northbound just before the Blue Heron Boulevard exit, exit 76.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers are at the scene.

As of just before 9 a.m., the northbound lane is blocked. There are minor injuries associated with the wreck.

WPTV has reached out to the fire rescue and police for further details.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.