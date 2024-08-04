Back to School bash prepares families in Riviera Beach for a successful school year

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — As kids get ready to head back to school, their families got a boost at an event in Riviera Beach.

The group "Sincere 2000" and Riviera Beach City Councilman Doug Lawson co-hosted their annual "Back to School Bash at the City Marina's Civic Center on Saturday.

Hall-of-fame football player Lawrence Taylor pitched in to help with the back to school bash in Riviera Beach.

More than 2,600 kids got back-to-school supplies and clothing.

Some even got a haircut days ahead of class.

"Sincere 2000" has sponsored this event for five years, and in addition to providing help, the group helps with mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

"We lost our child in 2018 to suicide," Sincere 2000 Founder Unique Melvin said. "So once that happened, we just hit the street running, hoping to reach people to show them the importance of this and raise awareness for suicide prevention."