Home found unoccupied after SWAT standoff in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — There is a heavy police presence Monday morning at a home in Riviera Beach.

The incident occurred at a house located at 600 W First Street.

Police said they were notified of an armed robbery at 500 W Second Street, and then a possible suspect ran to the location on First Street.

A SWAT team later arrived at the location.

After obtaining a search warrant and conducting a search of the residence, police said the SWAT team found the home unoccupied.

However, authorities said they did seize several knives, which may serve as potential evidence in the case.

No arrests have been made.

