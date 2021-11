RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Police are searching for a missing and endangered woman in Riviera Beach.

Antrinette Harrell, 43, was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, black jacket, color slides and a silver backpack.

Anyone who locates Antrinette Harrell is asked to contact the Riviera Beach Police Department at 561-845-4123 or the nearest law enforcement agency.