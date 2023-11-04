Amazon Job Fair in Riviera Beach seeks to fill positions with locals

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Amazon is looking to fill 80 jobs at the company's Riviera Beach-based warehouse ahead of the holidays.

The company teamed up with the city for a recruiting event Saturday morning at Marina Village.

Amazon is recruiting for the Riviera Beach facility on Barack Obama Highway that opened a couple of weeks ago.

A total of 120 of those jobs have been filled but the company is still looking for employees to fill the rest of the local openings.

There are also regional jobs that range from entry level to mid-management.

It was a chance for residents to connect with Amazon recruiters and learn more about the company in their backyard.

Recruiters gave tips on how to stand out among the crowd when applying.

Job seekers also learned about career opportunities and benefits.

One job seeker, Guevara St. Germain said he’s interested in the benefits and the location of the new warehouse.

“It’s close to home, it’s right about the corner,” St. Germain said

Sarah Maxfield, the Riviera Beach Economic and Business Development manager, said “this is a very big deal because to have a Fortune 500 company present in your community really signals that we are business friendly and open for business and ready for anything that is coming our way in the future."

Riviera Beach also had a table for people to visit to learn about open positions in the city.

