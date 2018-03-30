RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. - UPDATE: Amari Smith has been located safe. He is with a relative who lives in Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction, said the Riviera Beach police department.

EARLIER STORY:

Riviera Beach police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing and endangered 13-year-old boy.

The teen, Amari Smith, attends school at John F. Kennedy Middle School and then participates in the Youth Empowerment Center After School Enrichment Program on West 28th Street in Riviera Beach.

According to a written statement from police spokeswoman Rose Anne Brown, the boy usually returns home between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Amari was last seen by his mother at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday when he left home to attend school. Police said he phoned his mother at 11:30 a.am. and asked her to bring lunch to the school.

His mother was unable to bring lunch and tried to phone him back at 1:15 p.m., but she said Amari did not answer.

Please RT to help locate 13-year-old Amari Smith, last seen outside his home on Avenue S around 4 p.m. Thursday. Attends JFK Middle. @jfk_vikings @Rivierabch pic.twitter.com/wvdQ3FT491 — Riviera Beach PD (@RivieraBeachPD) March 30, 2018

A neighbor's daughter reported seeing Amari outside his family's residence on Avenue S in Riviera Beach at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday.

No one has reported seeing or hearing from the boy since that time. Calls to his mobile phone have not been answered

Amari is described as 5 feet 2 inches and 170 pounds, brown eyes and black hair in a low-cut Afro style.

He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, blue polo shorts, and white and blue Nike shoes.

Amari also wears glasses.

Police said the teen is considered endangered because of his need to take medication regularly for serious medical conditions. He does not have a history of being a run-a-way.

Anyone with information regarding how or where Amari Smith can be located is asked to contact Riviera Beach Police at (561) 845-4123.