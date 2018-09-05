8 people displaced by fire at Stonybrook apartments in Riviera Beach

Scott Sutton
8:04 AM, Sep 5, 2018

The Red Cross said a fire at the Stonybrook apartments in Riviera Beach displaced eight residents, including five children.

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. - Officials said a fire at the Stonybrook apartments in Riviera Beach on Tuesday displaced eight residents, including five children.

The fire occurred around 2 p.m.

The Red Cross said in a written statement Tuesday night they are assessing the needs of those affected, including food, temporary lodging and clothing. 

The cause of the fire has not been released.

