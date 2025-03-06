4th suspect arrested after thousands stolen in T-Mobile theft ring

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police said they have made a fourth arrest in a theft ring targeting UPS and T-Mobile stores in South Florida.

Samuel Drummond is accused of being part of the group that stole more than hundreds of thousands worth of electronics.

UPS employees among suspects in T-Mobile theft ring

WPTV reported last week that three people were arrested in the case.

Drummond faced a Palm Beach judge Thursday morning after turning himself to police.

According to the investigation, Drummond owns the store where UPS employees would drop off stolen phones and accessories before selling them.

He's being held on a $290,000 bond.