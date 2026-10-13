$43M Port of Palm Beach expansion moves forward, raising concerns about larger cruise ships

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A $43 million expansion project to level up the Port of Palm Beach is moving forward, with port leaders saying the improvements could attract new cruise opportunities, boost tourism and generate more economic activity in Palm Beach County.

But some residents are urging local leaders to slow down and take a closer look at what those changes could mean for the waters around Peanut Island and the Inlet.

WATCH BELOW: $43M Port of Palm Beach expansion raises concerns

Could Port expansion impact Peanut Island recreation?

Last month, the Port Commission voted to seek proposals for a project that would expand cruise facilities, a plan identified as a priority in the port's 2023 master plan. The project includes a parking garage, a new passenger loading bridge, expanded screening and baggage areas and the addition of mooring dolphins that would allow the port to accommodate longer ships.

"Our goal is to bring more cruise passengers to Palm Beach County and the City of Riviera Beach, creating greater economic benefits to our community," said Blair Ciklin, chair of the Port Commission.

According to the port, there is currently one cruise ship homeported in Palm Beach County, the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, which began operating from the port in 2022.

For Bradford Gary, a longtime mariner and Palm Beach resident, the concern is not cruise ships themselves.

"I don't want to stop the port from development, but I don't want them to put a big boat in here that's going to hazard small boats and swimmers and mariners," Gary said.

Gary emailed WPTV reporter Joel Lopez, worried that larger vessels could create conflicts with the recreational users who frequent Peanut Island and surrounding waters.

He appeared before the Town of Palm Beach council on Tuesday urging local leaders to support federal restrictions that would cap ships entering the Port of Palm Beach at roughly 700 feet in length, about the size of the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise currently operating from the port.

"We don't think those big 700-foot, 1,000-foot boats mix with small boats or swimmers or traffic, particularly on Peanut Island," he said.

Lopez took Gary's concerns straight to Port of Palm Beach officials for answers on safety and impacts to the waterways.

"So right now we fit our ship, which is 730 (feet), but it's really not about the size of the vessel. It's about the controls of the vessel," said Michael Meekins, executive director of the Port of Palm Beach.

Meekins said newer ships can come equipped with advanced propulsion systems that make them easier to maneuver than traditional vessels.

The debate also centers on proposed mooring dolphins, offshore structures that allow ships to tie up beyond the existing dock.

Meekins described the structures as a common maritime tool that can accommodate different vessel configurations without constructing an entirely new dock.

"You have the normal pier and then out from the pier you just have a catwalk, and then there's a concrete anchorage system with some moorings on it, and that allows the ship to tie up out there without having to build an entire dock," Meekins said.

He said no final approval has been made on how many mooring dolphins will be installed or how far out from the port they will be.

I addressed Gary's concerns about larger ships with boaters, swimmers and snorkelers near Peanut Island, and Meekins pushed back.

"The cruise line really has zero impact on the local tourists who are going out to Peanut Island or anything else," Meekins said. "All it does is open up and vary the different options that the port has to offer."

According to Meekins, cruise ships typically arrive before most beachgoers and snorkelers head out for the day and depart around dusk. He also noted the port currently has only one cruise berth, limiting the amount of cruise traffic moving through the inlet.

Beyond cruise operations, Meekins says the project is intended to improve the passenger experience and create opportunities for future growth.

"It's a magnificent job producer, and it creates a lot of economic impact to the local community," he said.

The port says cruise activity currently accounts for about 30% of its revenue and supports jobs ranging from vessel services and maintenance to hotels, restaurants and transportation providers throughout the region.

Meekins said the Port of Palm Beach District has not levied property taxes since 1975.

Design and permitting work is expected to begin following the solicitation process. According to Meekins, renderings could become available in the coming months, while construction is likely still several years away.

Meanwhile, Gary says he hopes the discussion continues before final decisions are made.

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