Watch
LifestyleTravel

Actions

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise to set sail on Saturday

It's always 5 o'clock in Margaritaville
Margaritaville at Sea
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Margaritaville at Sea
Posted at 1:58 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 13:58:58-04

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Margaritaville at Sea Paradise is ready for its maiden voyage.

The cruise ship's on-board christening ceremony was held Thursday. The festivities were followed by a sail-away party on the pool deck.

The new cruise ship arrived into the Port of Palm Beach for the first time Tuesday, after undergoing major renovations on Grand Bahama Island, following the rebrand of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line that was announced last year.

The Jimmy Buffet-themed ship will include 658 cabins, eight dining venues, five bars and lounges, and 10 passenger decks to explore.

The first sailing with passengers is on Saturday at 11 a.m.

For more information or to book your cruise, visit margaritavilleatsea.com .

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News