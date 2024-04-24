3 treatment centers shut down in Palm Beach County, found in violation of 'multiple regulations'

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Three treatment centers are now closed in Palm Beach County after an investigation was conducted by the U.S. Attorney's Office and Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office, according to Riviera Beach police.

The closures involved PIVOT Treatment Centers after city officials said the locations violated multiple regulations set by the Florida Association of Recovery Residences (FARR) and the Department of Children and Families.

The three PIVOT Treatment Center locations that are now closed are located at:



1000 E. Blue Heron Blvd

2629 East Way

549 Kalmia Drive (Lake Park)

Riviera Beach police spokesman Serena Spates said a walkthrough of all three properties was conducted Tuesday, which confirmed that no patients were residing on the premises.

The property owner and leaseholders were also contacted verifying that the locations had been vacated, Spates said.

Riviera Beach Detective Jennifer Jones confirmed that all patients previously residing at the three locations were transferred to other certified treatment centers.

Spates said these three centers were not FARR Certified, and their licenses have been revoked by the appropriate authorities.

"This action underscores the importance of ensuring that all treatment centers comply with state regulations and prioritize the safety and well-being of patients," Spates said in an emailed statement.