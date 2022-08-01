Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyRiviera Beach

Actions

3 suspects arrested in deadly Riviera Beach shooting

Homicide occurred June 30 at Indian Trace apartment complex
Riviera Beach homicide arrests, July 29
Riviera Beach Police Department
Three people are in custody following a fatal shooting that occurred at the Indian Trace apartment complex in Riviera Beach on June 30, 2022.
Riviera Beach homicide arrests, July 29
Posted at 12:54 PM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 12:54:01-04

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Three people are in custody following a fatal shooting that occurred earlier this summer in Riviera Beach, police announced Monday.

A man was shot dead in the parking lot of the Indian Trace apartment complex on June 30.

Police said that Luke D. Lewis, 21, Jacquez Brown, 18, and an unnamed teen were arrested Friday in the deadly shooting.

Lewis faces one count of felony murder. Brown faces a count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted robbery with a firearm.

The unnamed teen faces a charge of one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted with a firearm.

Police said Lewis and Brown were taken to the Palm Beach County Jail, and the teen was taken to the juvenile assessment center.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms