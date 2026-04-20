27-year-old man dies in Riviera Beach after car falls on him while working underneath vehicle

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A 27-year-old man died Saturday night after a sedan he was working on fell on top of him, according to police.

The incident occurred at a home in the 300 block of W 27 Street.

Police said a couple who live at the property found the victim, who lived in a separate unit behind the house, underneath the car and called 911.

According to investigators, the victim was last seen by the couple between 4 and 5 p.m. working on his car in the driveway.

Then, at about 10 p.m., police said one of the residents at the home went outside and found the man motionless underneath the car and screamed for help.

Firefighters lifted the 2015 Kia Optima off the man, and he was pronounced dead.

"Officers confirmed the victim was working underneath the passenger's side front tire of the car, which was jacked up on the sloped driveway, when it fell on top of him," according to a statement from Riviera Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles.

Detectives responded to the scene to conduct a death investigation.

Police said the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.

The man's name was being withheld pending the notification of his next-of-kin.