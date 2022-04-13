2 defendants found not guilty in 2016 killing of Riviera Beach teen

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two men were found not guilty Tuesday in connection with the fatal drive-by shooting of a 15-year-old girl more than five years ago.

Makayla Dennard was gunned down while standing in a driveway along West 36th Street in Riviera Beach on Dec. 23, 2016.

Three teens, including Walter Brooms and Torrance Smith, were arrested in March 2017 in connection with the killing.

Smith was 19 years old when he was arrested. Brooms was 17 years old but later charged as an adult.

Family photo Makayla Dennard was killed in Riviera Beach in 2016.

Brooms and Smith were both charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the case.

However, a jury found both men not guilty on both counts Tuesday.

A third defendant, Tiyone Samuels, is scheduled to go on trial June 27.