2 arrested in 2019 Riviera Beach homicide after cold case review by North Palm Beach police

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Two West Palm Beach men have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a 2019 homicide in Riviera Beach that had remained unsolved for years.

Damien Dwayne King and Robert Rashad Pettway were arrested Wednesday on charges stemming from the shooting death of Kevin M. Ulysse, who was found fatally wounded in the roadway at 717 West 7th Street on Oct. 16, 2019.

Police said the breakthrough came after the North Palm Beach Police Department's Cold Case Team took over the investigation in 2025, bringing fresh eyes to evidence that had gone cold.

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Search for shooter after man killed in Riviera Beach

The Original Investigation

Riviera Beach officers responded to reports of a shooting around 4:42 p.m. on that October afternoon and found Ulysse lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Despite extensive efforts by Riviera Beach detectives — including witness interviews, physical evidence examination and pursuing investigative leads — no arrests were made at the time.

Cold Case Breakthrough

The case was transferred to North Palm Beach Police in 2025 for an independent review. Police said the department's Cold Case Team conducted a comprehensive examination of the original investigation and developed new leads that eventually identified King and Pettway as suspects.

On Sept. 23, 2026, arrest warrants were issued charging King with first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery. Pettway faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said King was arrested at his West Palm Beach residence by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Pettway was apprehended through coordination between the sheriff's office fugitive warrants unit and West Palm Beach Police.

Law Enforcement Cooperation

Both police chiefs emphasized the importance of inter-agency collaboration in solving cold cases.

"This case demonstrates the power of partnership and persistence," said Riviera Beach Police Chief Michael A. Coleman. "Our commitment to justice does not fade with time."

North Palm Beach Police Chief Robert Coliskey added: "Revisiting cold cases with fresh eyes and shared resources can bring long-awaited closure to families. We are proud of the teamwork that led to these arrests."

The Village of North Palm Beach specifically recognized Detective Trevor Davis and Sergeant Yesenia Collura for their instrumental roles in solving the case under the leadership of Major Lou Pearson and Deputy Chief Angela Dallesandro.

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation remains active, and authorities said additional information will be released as appropriate.