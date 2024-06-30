Watch Now
17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting at Wawa in Riviera Beach

1 teen killed, another minor suffers multiple gunshot wounds
Riviera Beach police said one person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting at a Wawa on Wednesday night.
Posted at 11:29 AM, Jun 30, 2024

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A 17-year-old was arrested after a teen was gunned down at a Wawa in Riviera Beach last week.

The incident occurred Wednesday night at a Wawa located at 7289 Garden Road.

The shooting claimed the life of one teen and injured another minor who suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested Saturday and taken into custody without incident, police said. He was later turned over to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

The teen faces the following charges:

  • Second-degree murder  
  • Attempted Murder  
  • Delinquent in Possession of a Firearm
