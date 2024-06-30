17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting at Wawa in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A 17-year-old was arrested after a teen was gunned down at a Wawa in Riviera Beach last week.

The incident occurred Wednesday night at a Wawa located at 7289 Garden Road.

The shooting claimed the life of one teen and injured another minor who suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Riviera Beach 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Riviera Beach Wawa, police say Megan Agugliaro

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested Saturday and taken into custody without incident, police said. He was later turned over to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

The teen faces the following charges:

