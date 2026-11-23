RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — One person was killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a four-vehicle crash near Interstate 95 in Riviera Beach early Sunday morning, police said.

The Riviera Beach Police Department said officers and Riviera Beach Fire Rescue responded to the intersection of West Blue Heron Boulevard and I-95 around 5:32 a.m. after the city's communications center received multiple 911 calls reporting a crash.

Police said investigators determined that a 2022 Nissan Altima exited the northbound I-95 ramp and continued across the median, striking a 2021 Acura ILX that was stopped at a red light while facing west and waiting to turn onto southbound I-95.

The initial impact led to a chain-reaction crash involving two other vehicles, according to police.

The driver of the Acura was pronounced dead at the scene. A 26-year-old passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver and passenger of the Nissan were also taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The names of those involved have not been released pending notification of their families.

The Riviera Beach Police Department's Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash. Police said criminal charges are pending.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Riviera Beach police at 561-845-4123.

