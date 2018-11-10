PSL road rage shooting victim's family thanks community for support of 'miracle in progress'

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - As Port St. Lucie police continue to look for the person who shot a three-year-old girl in a road rage incident nearly two weeks ago, her family has another message for the community tonight, one of thanks.

“There’s no words to describe it," said Christie Nichols, Preslie's grandmother. "You feel the love and support."

A Facebook group called 'Preslie Strong' showcases all of the people who are following along with the little girl's journey.

"People you don’t even know and they’re there rooting for her recovery," Nichols said.

Preslie, now known as a 'miracle in progress,' is awake and slowly working through her recovery at St. Mary's Medical Center.

“The doctors are amazed by her progress," Nichols said.

That recovery will be costly, which is why the family created t-shirts to support Preslie's medical bills. T-shirts and more information on donations can be found here.