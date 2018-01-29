Pit bull kills Yorkshire terrier, injures man at Okeeheelee Park

Mostly Cloudy
A pit bull attacked and killed a Yorkshire terrier at Okeeheelee Park in Palm Beach County.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A pit bull killed a Yorkshire terrier Saturday afternoon and injured a man at Okeeheelee Park in Palm Beach County.
The attack occurred at Pooch Pines Dog Park inside Okeeheelee Park around 4 p.m.
Witness Vincent Johnson was injured while trying to protect a young woman from the violent dog.
Animal care and control responded to the attack and impounded the pit bull.
It's unclear if someone owned the pit bull.