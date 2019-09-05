PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was bitten by an alligator in Palm Beach County on Thursday morning.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the attack happened around 10:45 a.m. inside the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge.

The agency told WPTV's Miranda Christian that the victim, 31-year-old Kelsey Pollack, is an employee with the South Florida Water Management District.

She was going to a research site on Tree Island in the refuge and accidentally stepped on a gator. That's when the reptile turned and bit her on the leg.

Officials said Pollack had waders on which protected her leg. She suffered bruises and cuts but is otherwise OK. Paramedics took her to Delray Medical Center to be treated.

FWC is investigating the incident and said the gator will not be removed from the refuge.

🔽 CHOPPER 5 VIDEO FROM REFUGE 🔽

US Fish and Wildlife tell me a researcher was on a site south of Lee rd at the Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge. The woman stepped on a gator and it bit her leg, the waders she was wearing helped protect her officials say. She is OK. @WPTV

STORY: https://t.co/snkhQBrQjo pic.twitter.com/bmjEOp1cCA — Miranda Christian (@MirandaWPTV) September 5, 2019