Zillow amends 'incorrect' listing amid Mar-a-Lago sale rumors

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Friday morning listing on Zillow showed that Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was sold on Aug. 4 for $422 million. However, Zillow has since called the listing "incorrect," and the property is now listed as "off the market."

If you ask Trump's supporters, the former president's Palm Beach estate is a major landmark.

"It's kind of nice to see his place and to be nearby," a Trump supporter said outside Mar-a-Lago on Friday.

"Last time we were here, we didn't make it this far, so this was the first stop," another Trump supporter told WPTV.

The 58-bedroom, 33-bathroom estate is in the spotlight as rumors swirl that the property was sold or transferred to a company owned by Trump's son, Donald Jr.

Zillow A now-deleted Zillow post on Aug. 25, 2023, showed that Mar-a-Lago was sold for more than $400 million.

The rumor was fueled by a Friday morning post on Zillow showing a $422 million sale, which has since been deleted.

"The timing, I think, is something that struck all of us," Jason Weisser, a former prosecutor and current partner at Schuler Weisser Zoeller Overbeck & Baxter, said. "You know, just days before the indictment in Georgia, here you are transferring your Mar-a-Lago property and you're transferring it to a company owned by your son."

On Friday afternoon, Trump's son, Eric Trump, posted on the social media site X, formally known as Twitter, saying in part, "Zillow has corrected their listing. Mar-A-Lago has not been sold or transferred in any regard."

Weisser told WPTV that if there was any truth to it, there are possible reasons for a sale.

WPTV Attorney Jason Weisser explains why someone would sell a property amid legal troubles.

"If he feels that there's a possibility or probability that he might owe a judgment to a creditor, this would be a way that he could move assets so that they couldn't get that from him," Weisser said.

Palm Beach County property records show no sale since 1995 when Trump converted the property to a club. That company, Mar-a-Lago Club, Inc., does appear to be operated by Donald Jr., according to records on Sunbiz.

Palm Beach County's property records website does note that sales are not posted until one to three weeks after the closing date.

"I think all of us are going to be watching to see what gets done," Weisser said.

In a statement sent to WPTV, Zillow said the following: