State inspection reports reveal violations at Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH, Fla. - Reports from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation revealed several high-priority violations at Mar-a-Lago during the most recent inspection in November.

RELATED: Socialite sues Mar-a-Lago after injury at event | Health violations reported in Jan. 2017

A Nov. 8, 2017 report showed maintenance failures that required immediate repairs to pass a follow-up inspection.

One of the high-priority violations said Mar-a-Lago did not have specialized smoke detectors available for people who are deaf or hearing-impaired.

The other violation said there was exposed rebar that could injure someone. Staff members placed a caution cone in the area.

The report says while these violations were not an immediate threat to the public, they did require repairs and a follow-up inspection.

Mar-a-Lago passed the follow-up inspection.

The Nov. 8 report also found multiple violations in the main kitchen, but not enough to fail the inspection.

The Beach Club food inspection however did require a follow up inspection to make corrections.

All of this comes after Florida health inspectors dinged President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort with 13 violations in late January 2017.