PALM BEACH, Fla. — Just days after a deadly shooting at a Hanukkah celebration in Australia, Jewish communities across South Florida and the Treasure Coast gathered to celebrate the Festival of Lights — choosing unity and hope over fear.

Hundreds of families came together Sunday night at Bradley Park on Palm Beach for the 31st annual Hanukkah celebration. While the event was filled with music, food and tradition, many attendees said this year carried a deeper and more emotional meaning.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

South Florida Jewish communities choose unity over fear at Hanukkah celebration

Organizers said the celebration was intentionally focused on resilience and light following the attack in Bondi Beach, Australia, where two gunmen opened fire on a Hanukkah gathering, killing 15 people.

“Hanukkah is about light overcoming darkness,” said Levi Benrimon. “We’ve really been able to overcome very painful moments by countering them with good deeds — acts that are selfless and focused on helping others.”

Rabbi Moshe Scheiner reflected on the historical meaning of the holiday and its relevance today.

“It’s about how the Maccabees fought so they could be Jewish and not have to hide their Jewish identity,” Scheiner said. “Unfortunately, just like 2,000 years ago, there are still dark forces trying to intimidate us and instill fear.”

Scheiner emphasized that fear will not win.

“They want us to live in fear. We have to be fearless. We have to be courageous, proud and stand tall,” he said. “The flames of the Hanukkah menorah have burned for 2,000 years, and they will burn for eternity.”

In a show of solidarity, local religious leaders from the Jewish, Catholic and Muslim communities stood together on stage.

“I’m here for you, to stand in solidarity,” said one imam who addressed the crowd.

The evening’s most powerful moment came during the lighting of the menorah by a special guest, Eliya Cohen. Cohen was kidnapped on October 7 and held captive for more than 500 days. Last Hanukkah, he spent the holiday in captivity. This year, he stood in Palm Beach, lighting the menorah in front of hundreds.

“I want you to be strong and united,” Cohen told the crowd. “For thousands of years, people have tried to hurt us. They can murder us, they can kidnap us, they can humiliate us — but there is one thing they cannot take from us: our identity.”

As the menorah glowed against the night sky, the message was clear — even in the face of tragedy, the light of Hanukkah continues to shine.