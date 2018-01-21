Shoppers react to Trump's inauguration anniversary

PALM BEACH, Fla. - Shoppers on Worth Avenue didn't seem phased by the protest, Saturday.

The inauguration was exactly one year ago. President Donald Trump's $100,000 per-couple fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago Saturday tonight, but he won't be in attendance.

The federal government shutdown led to him canceling his plans to attend the event.

Shoppers on Worth Avenue had a lot to say about Trump's first year in office.

"He's still our president and there's some serious accusations he's had to deal with some of if fake news," one shopper said.

"The properties in palm beach are just skyrocketing the mansions are all blowing up everyone wants to move to palm beach you're talking about upwards of $160 million mansions right now," Real Estate Broker, Edward Shipek said."

But some told WPTV that good business sense isn't enough. One shopper said "In no world would character not matter."

"When you hear of a strong economy you can't thank the current president for that if anything you would be thanking the policies of the prior president for that because of the lag in realizing the effect of policy."

Others told WPTV they're excited to see what's ahead.

"He has big changes that's never been before. So I'm very proud to have Donald Trump as a president right now."

Trump's event at Mar-a-Lago is going on as planned, but now Eric Trump is the headliner of the event.