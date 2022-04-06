Royal Park Bridge lights up for crime prevention

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach Police & Fire Foundation and Crime Watch Board are increasing their efforts to get the community involved. For the first time, the Royal Park Bridge will be lit up in blue and gold for the month of April to raise awareness for crime prevention.

Palm Beach Crime Watch is comprised of volunteers from both the community and the police department. Palm Beach police Capt. Will Rothrock said the volunteers are the eyes and ears for the island when officers are not around.

"We can't be everywhere 24/7," Rothrock said. "And we rely on the businesses, the residents and the community to let us know when they see something out of place, and we can respond."

Rothrock hopes the lights on the bridge will get more community members involved.

"When you have neighbors, and you have residents and business owners that are reaching out to the police department when they see something out of place, and we can take action on it right away, that does more to keep crime rates low than I think anything else we can do over here," Rothrock said.

The Palm Beach Police Department also looks to members of Palm Beach Crime Watch for input on matters that dictate where and how they allocate money. He says they often distribute surveys to see what the community is most concerned about. In a recent study they noticed many residents concerned about traffic, and they have since allocated more officers to assist in those areas.

Rothrock said the majority of the crime happening on Palm Beach is theft and property crime.

In the most recent information available by the FBI from 2019, there were 97 property crimes and 69 incidents of larceny or theft.

Rothrock said property crime is often preventable with the help of the community, specifically through crime watch.

To become a member of Palm Beach Crime Watch, click here.

