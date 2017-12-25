President Trump attends Christmas Eve mass at Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. - President Donald Trump celebrated Christmas Eve at Bethesda-by-the-Sea on Palm Beach.

His motorcade pulled up to the side of the church shortly after Christmas Eve mass started at 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

WPTV wasn't able to see the president walk from the motorcade into the church. However, a live stream of the church service showed President Trump inside.

He and the first lady have attended holiday services at Bethesda-by-the-Sea in previously years. The couple was married at the church in 2005.