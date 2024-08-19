Police investigate body found on Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in Palm Beach said they are investigating a body found at the beach Monday.

Investigators said at about 8:38 a.m. the department conducted a welfare check on a person on the beach near Reef Road and N. Ocean Boulevard.

Police said the individual was found dead on the sand, and an investigation is ongoing.

Officials said there is no threat to the public regarding the death or the circumstances surrounding the investigation.

The person's name has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.