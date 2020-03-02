Menu

Police: Apparent drug smuggling operation busted on Palm Beach

Posted: 8:53 AM, Mar 02, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-02 11:24:30-05
An apparent drug smuggling operation was busted Monday morning on Palm Beach, according to authorities.
wptv-migrant-landing-palmbeach.jpg
wptv-border-patrol1.jpg
Officials spotted on Palm Beach after a reports of a landing of undocumented immigrants on Palm Beach March 2, 2020.

PALM BEACH, Fla. — An apparent drug smuggling operation was busted Monday morning on Palm Beach, according to authorities.

Police said a group of undocumented immigrants landed on shore on the north end of the island around 6 a.m., in the area of Mockingbird Trail and North Ocean Boulevard.

Officers set up a perimeter and took three people into custody. Police are still searching for a fourth person.

WPTV Chopper 5 flew over the area at 8:45 a.m. and spotted a boat on the beach, along with at least one Border Patrol vehicle.

wptv-border-patrol1.jpg

The Town of Palm Beach said on its website that if you see any suspicious activity, notify the Palm Beach Police Department at 561-838-5454.

WPTV_am_News_480x360.jpg

