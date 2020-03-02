Police: Apparent drug smuggling operation busted on Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. — An apparent drug smuggling operation was busted Monday morning on Palm Beach, according to authorities.

Police said a group of undocumented immigrants landed on shore on the north end of the island around 6 a.m., in the area of Mockingbird Trail and North Ocean Boulevard.

Officers set up a perimeter and took three people into custody. Police are still searching for a fourth person.

WPTV Chopper 5 flew over the area at 8:45 a.m. and spotted a boat on the beach, along with at least one Border Patrol vehicle.

The Town of Palm Beach said on its website that if you see any suspicious activity, notify the Palm Beach Police Department at 561-838-5454.