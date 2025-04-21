Phipps Ocean Park on Palm Beach will be closed until October 2026

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Changes continue at Phipps Ocean Park on Palm Beach.

The town announced on Monday that starting May 1, construction will begin on a major redesign "that honors the park's original intent as a public oceanfront space for all to enjoy."

"The project will revitalize the park's natural landscape while introducing new amenities to enhance recreation, education, and community connection," according to a statement from the town. "This effort fulfills the vision behind the Phipps family’s 1948 gift — creating a vibrant, accessible destination that reflects Palm Beach’s unique beauty."

Due to the construction, the park will be closed from May 1 through Oct. 1, 2026. Only the tennis center and associated parking area will reopen on Nov. 1, 2025.

Improvements to the park include the following:

• Restoring the park's ecosystems by planting species historically native to the barrier island will create and support a resilient coast

• Relocating and rehabilitating the Little Red Schoolhouse to address flooding concerns

• Building a new Coastal Restoration Center, outdoor classroom, schoolyard garden and playground, which will serve the entire community

• Adding new beach pavilions, lifeguard towers, bathroom facilities and educational walking paths

• Renovating the existing Phipps Ocean Park tennis center and adding two pickleball courts

"We are thrilled to see this transformation take shape," Mayor Danielle Moore said. "This revitalized park will serve as a beautiful gathering space for residents and visitors of all ages."

For construction updates, visit the town of Palm Beach's website.

Plans and additional details are also available on the Palm Beach Preservation's website.