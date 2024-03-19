'Palm Royale' could provide tourism boost to Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The glitz. The glam. The mystery.

All of it made Palm Beach the place to be in the 1960s.

Soon, more tourists could flock to the island to get a taste of the high life when a new TV show debuts Wednesday night on Apple TV+.

"I always say if you want to make your way into Palm Beach Society, buy a gala ticket, join a museum — maybe at a little higher level," said Rick Rose, a local historian who offers guided tours on the island.

Even though "Palm Royale" wasn't filmed in the area, Discover the Palm Beaches, the tourism marketing muscle, said residents could still see the economic benefits thanks to a trend called "set-jetting."

"Fifty percent of the people that watch a show most likely spark interest in the destination, and one in four will drive the decision-making to pick that place," said Milton Segarra, the CEO of Discover the Palm Beaches.

With any luck, tourism officials said the new miniseries will bring newcomers out to beaches, restaurants and hotels, even in outer-lying areas so people can answer for themselves: is the hype worth it?