3 juveniles taken into custody in Palm Beach after car stolen in Broward County

PALM BEACH, Fla. - Palm Beach police said Thursday morning three juveniles are now in custody after a car was stolen in Broward County and later crashed at a fire station.

Police said around 4:30 a.m. the juveniles came over one of the bridges to Palm Beach. License recognition system alerted the stolen vehicle to Palm Beach officers.

Police said one of their officers later located the vehicle and attempted to stop the driver, but the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.

Officers said they did not pursue the car, and the vehicle crashed soon after into the North Fire station, causing significant damage to a walkway.

An officer apprehended one of suspects, and two others ran from the scene.

Police said a perimeter was set up and they caught one person about an hour after the crash attempting to leave the town via the middle bridge. The third person was taken into custody about an hour walking near the crash site.

One of the juveniles was 15 years old, but the ages of the other two suspects have not been released.

Police said all of the juveniles are from Broward County, and the car was stolen in Coconut Creek.

They have been charged and transferred to the juvenile assessment center.

The driver was charged with grand theft and resisting and other two were charged with resisting arrest.