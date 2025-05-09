10 in custody following immigrant landing on Palm Beach, police say

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating what they're calling an immigrant landing incident on Palm Beach near N. Ocean Boulevard and Sunrise Avenue.

A Palm Beach Police officer who responded to the scene confirmed with WPTV that 10 people are in custody. Officers do not know yet where the migrants are from, but told WPTV reporter Victor Jorges that they landed near The Breakers.

Police say that if you see any suspicious people at the northern end of the island to call 911 or Palm Beach Police at 561-838-5454.

