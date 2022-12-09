Police investigating suspected 'maritime smuggling event' on Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents are investigating a suspected "maritime smuggling event" on Palm Beach on Friday morning.

According to Capt. Will Rothrock of the Palm Beach Police Department, witnesses reported seeing a 25-foot boat dropping off about 25 people on the beach along the 2700 block of South Ocean Boulevard just after 7:30 a.m.

The group ran onto the beach and the boat returned to sea.

Multiple agencies, including the Palm Beach Police Department, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Border Patrol, and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the area.

Rothrock said 13 "suspected unauthorized immigrants" were taken into custody. Two of them were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening medical issues.

12 are believed to be from Haiti and one is believed to be from Ukraine. They're now being turned over to Border Patrol.

According to Rothrock, the suspected smuggling boat — a 25-foot walkaround fishing vessel — was later intercepted in the ocean.

A lifeguard told WPTV he was surfing around 7:30 a.m. when he saw a white boat come ashore, then 25 to 30 people hop off and run onto the beach.

The boat then took off, according to the lifeguard, who later witnessed law enforcement officers track the boat down about an hour later and take several people into custody.

The Palm Beach Police Department is asking anyone who sees a suspicious person or activity to call 561-838-5454.