Palm Beach menorah lighting honors war hostages

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The 25th annual Palm Beach community menorah lighting event took place Thursday at Bradley Park to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah and remember Israeli hostages.

It was a collaboration between the Palm Beach Synagogue, Temple Emanu-El, Temple Beth El, Temple Israel and New Synagogue.

"Tonight we're cranking up the music again," Rabbi Moshe Scheiner with the Palm Beach Synagogue said. "We're reclaiming our joy in our faith, and we know that it's through joy, unity, love and faith in God that we will defeat evil — whether it's in the Middle East or antisemitism here at home."

The start of Hanukkah marks two months since the war between Israel and Hamas began.

"We're blessed to have the town of Palm Beach here, the police department is here in full force. We feel safe," Scheiner said. "And the whole message of Hannukah is that we're not going to care or that we're not going to live in fear as Jews."

WPTV Rabbi Moshe Scheiner attended a Hanukkah event in Palm Beach on Dec. 7, 2023, as the holiday began.

Scheiner said he went to Israel last month to visit impacted communities and met Avraham Shamriz, a town leader whose town was destroyed. Shamriz said his 26-year-old son was taken hostage.

"Have you heard from him in the last two months?" WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked.

"No, actually they are not cooperating with anyone," Shamriz replied. "I love this community very much, but it's not complete without my son. I want him with me. I cannot sleep. I cannot eat. I'm just thinking to understand what happened to him."

He said his son is a computer engineering student who loved to smile, play basketball and watch soccer.

WPTV Avraham Shamriz, who is from Israel, attending a Hanukkah event in Palm Beach on Dec. 7, 2023.

Scheiner coordinated with Shamriz to attend as the menorah lighting's special guest as the menorah was covered in blue ribbons to remember the hostages.

"We want him to know that Jewish people everywhere stand with him and support him, and we're here to give him strength," Scheiner.

He said he traveled to the U.S. to find help in releasing the hostages, as his wish is to bring his son home safe.

"If by some chance he's watching this, do you have a message for him?" Lopez asked.

Scripps News Hanukkah celebrations are starting all over the world Alexandra Miller

"If he's listening to us, we love you. We want you back fast, happy Hanukkah. Hopefully tomorrow he'll be at our home," Scheiner said.

Also at the event were the Rockmachers, whose children were at school in Israel when the war broke out.

"Oct. 7 was a Jewish holiday when everything really started. Are you guys anxious at all now with it being Hannukah?" Lopez asked the children's mother, Vivian Rockmacher.

"No, I'm not going to be scared. I'm not going to cower. I'm here, and I'm proud of it," Vivian Rockamacher said.

They have since returned for school and their parents say they are volunteering to help with relief.

"'Never forget' used to mean the Holocaust," Warren Rockmacher said. "Now 'never forget' has a new meaning, now 'never forget' is also Oct. 7 and until everybody comes home," Warren Rockmacher, the children's father said. "We can't forget, and we will never forget what happened."