Palm Beach boutique owner arrested after police say counterfeit jewelry sold at stores

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach police arrested a 51-year-old woman Thursday following an undercover investigation into two stores where they said counterfeit clothing and jewelry was sold.

Olena Austin is charged with one count of selling or offering for sale counterfeit goods or services of more than $20,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, the city's Organized Crime, Vice and Narcotics Unit began investigating Blesk Jewelry in the fall of 2023 after receiving information from the FBI.

Blesk Jewelry has two Palm Beach locations — one located at 313 Worth Ave. Suite B and the other at 350 S County Rd. Suite 103.

WPTV, Jamie Ostroff Blesk Jewelry store at 350 S County Road in Palm Beach on June 7, 2024.

Both locations were closed Friday when WPTV visited during what were listed as the operating hours.

The affidavit said detectives found knock-offs of items from designers including Chanel, Pucci and Van Cleef & Arpel.

Investigators said it is estimated that the total value of the seized counterfeit merchandise was more than $1 million. Additionally, about $4,294 was seized as proceeds from the sale of the goods.

Palm Beach Police Department A Palm Beach police affidavit said a Pucci representative on June 4, 2024, bought this counterfeit Pucci shirt for $414.65 from the store located at 350 S County Road, Suite 103.

A business called "A Action Investigations & Security Inc." is listed as the victim on the affidavit, serving as a brand representative for the designer bands. A man answering the phone for the company told WPTV reporter Jamie Ostroff, "We don't talk to media," and hung up.

A Palm Beach County judge set Austin's bond at $50,000 Friday morning. She remains listed as an inmate in the Palm Beach County Jail. Court records do not list an attorney representing Austin, who lives in Hypoluxo.

Law enforcement believes she owns the stores with her husband.