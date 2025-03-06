Palm Beach boutique owner accused of selling counterfeit Chanel bags

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The owner of a high-end boutique on Palm Beach was arrested this week after investigators said she was selling fake designer bags at her store.

Police said Arlene Bonner, 64, was arrested Wednesday after a sting operation at Couture and More located on Royal Poinciana Way.

WATCH BELOW: Boutique owner accused of selling bogus Chanel handbags

Palm Beach boutique owner accused of selling bogus Chanel handbag to undercover detective

Investigators said they received a tip on Feb. 4 that designer handbags in a rear storage area were suspected of being counterfeit.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police sent an undercover officer into the store on Feb. 12. The officer was taken to a rear storage area and shown six bags that all "had the same Chanel Brand Logo," the report said.

"Bonner stated that the handbags belonged to a person that had done a 'trunk show' and he was supposed to pick up the handbags the following day," the affidavit said.

The arrest report said Bonner sold the detective a pink bag for $635 and said not to say where she got the bag from. Police said a real Chanel bag sold by an authorized dealer has an estimated retail value of $7,000.

Police said they then took the bag purchased at Couture and More to an authenticator, who deemed that it was fake.

"Bonner is selling Chanel merchandise that are of a quality that a regular person would believe they were genuine item," the arrest report said.

Bonner was later arrested but released from custody Wednesday evening after posting $5,000 bail.

She did not want to go on camera but told WPTV that she was sorry and made a mistake.

Bonner faces a charge of selling or offering for sale counterfeit goods or services.