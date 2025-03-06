Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyPalm Beach

Actions

Palm Beach boutique owner accused of selling counterfeit Chanel bags

Arlene Bonner sold bag to undercover detective at Couture and More, police say
This fake Chanel bag was sold at Couture & More on Palm Beach on Feb. 12, 2025, police said.
Palm Beach Police Department
This fake Chanel bag was sold at Couture &amp; More on Palm Beach on Feb. 12, 2025, police said.
This fake Chanel bag was sold at Couture & More on Palm Beach on Feb. 12, 2025, police said.
Posted
and last updated

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The owner of a high-end boutique on Palm Beach was arrested this week after investigators said she was selling fake designer bags at her store.

Police said Arlene Bonner, 64, was arrested Wednesday after a sting operation at Couture and More located on Royal Poinciana Way.

WATCH BELOW: Boutique owner accused of selling bogus Chanel handbags

Palm Beach boutique owner accused of selling bogus Chanel handbag to undercover detective

Investigators said they received a tip on Feb. 4 that designer handbags in a rear storage area were suspected of being counterfeit.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police sent an undercover officer into the store on Feb. 12. The officer was taken to a rear storage area and shown six bags that all "had the same Chanel Brand Logo," the report said.

"Bonner stated that the handbags belonged to a person that had done a 'trunk show' and he was supposed to pick up the handbags the following day," the affidavit said.

The arrest report said Bonner sold the detective a pink bag for $635 and said not to say where she got the bag from. Police said a real Chanel bag sold by an authorized dealer has an estimated retail value of $7,000.

Police said they then took the bag purchased at Couture and More to an authenticator, who deemed that it was fake.

"Bonner is selling Chanel merchandise that are of a quality that a regular person would believe they were genuine item," the arrest report said.

Bonner was later arrested but released from custody Wednesday evening after posting $5,000 bail.

She did not want to go on camera but told WPTV that she was sorry and made a mistake.

Bonner faces a charge of selling or offering for sale counterfeit goods or services.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening