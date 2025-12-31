'Members Only: Palm Beach' on Netflix showcases local landmarks, charities and exclusive society

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you’re looking for a show to binge-watch into the new year with a Palm Beach County connection, “Members Only: Palm Beach” just premiered this week on Netflix.

WPTV anchor Mike Trim connected with one of the stars of the show, Rosalyn Yellin.

WPTV sits down with star of Netflix's Members Only: Palm Beach

Yellin says this 8-episode Netflix show offers a glimpse into the exclusive and ultra-wealthy Palm Beach society.

“They follow a lot of rules. There’s a hierarchy, and it’s different than any place in the world," Yellin said. "They’ll follow old world etiquette, what you can say and how you should dress, how you should look and behave. So Palm Beach is very different and that’s why I think people will love watching it."

You’ll see familiar landmarks all around Palm Beach County in the show, like the Intracoastal waterway, West Palm Beach’s Clematis Street and Delray Beach, to name a few.

Yellin admits there is some drama and power struggle within the cast of the show, and you’ll see that early on.

That’s balanced out with the showcasing of Palm Beach Society fundraising that supports local charities, for cancer research, veteran support and more.

