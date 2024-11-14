Meeting seeks to resolve dispute over historic Paramount Theatre in Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A judge from Tallahassee came to Palm Beach Town Hall on Thursday to try and settle a dispute over the historic Paramount Theatre.

The argument involves town officials, who rejected a plan to turn the historic property into a private club, and the building's owner, whose plans to develop the property have been shot down five times.

The building closed as a movie theater in 1980, and now houses boutique stores, small offices and a church.

In July, the town rejected owner Lester Woerner's plan to convert it to a 475-member private club.

Neighbors complained there's already not enough parking and too much traffic.

WPTV Lauren Simon speaks about the traffic troubles in Palm Beach.

"It's frustrating," real estate agent Lauren Simon said. "You just want to find your little spot where you could park, run in and do your errands and come out."

In 2021, Woerner made his first attempt at redevelopment with a plan to turn the building into a complex of restaurants, retailers and townhomes.

The town rejected that proposal and two other modifications before also saying "no" to Woerner's fourth attempt in July — a plan for a private club.

One block away from the building, clothing store manager Chelsea Rivero hopes for an agreement allowing something new at the Paramount.

WPTV Chelsea Rivero speaks with WPTV about her thoughts on the possible redevelopment of the Paramount Theatre.

"I think it will enhance the island honestly," Rivero said. "I'm here for it."

The two sides spent Thursday morning in the town hall presenting their cases and later going behind closed doors for mediation.

Right after the meeting, WPTV reporter Dave Bohman talked with Town Council member Bobbie Lindsay, who represents Palm Beach in the mediation.

WPTV wanted to know if there was any progress made or even an agreement reached.

She just said both sides agreed not to discuss it publicly.

The Paramount Theatre has been listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places since 1973.