Menu

Watch
NewsRegion C Palm Beach CountyPalm Beach

Actions

Mar-a-Lago partially closes after COVID-19 outbreak

Former President Donald Trump has been living at club since leaving White House
items.[0].videoTitle
Former President Donald Trump's Palm Beach club has been partially closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Moving truck parked outside Mar-a-Lago Club, Jan. 18, 2021
Posted at 5:31 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 20:23:05-04

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump's Palm Beach club has been partially closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

That's according to several people familiar with the situation, including a club member who received a phone call about the closure Friday.

A receptionist at the Mar-a-Lago Club confirmed the news, saying it was closed until further notice, but declined to comment further.

Trump moved to Mar-a-Lago in January after leaving the White House.

President Donald Trump superimposed over Mar-a-Lago Club, January 2021
Former President Donald Trump has been living at his Mar-a-Lago Club since leaving the White House, but will he be allowed to stay?

That was the same month Palm Beach County sent a warning letter to Mar-a-Lago after video widely shared on social media showed a mostly maskless crowd partying on the dance floor during a New Year's Eve celebration.

Donald Trump Jr. shared a public video on his Facebook page that showed him and a mostly maskless crowd crammed together near the stage, where Wellington rapper Vanilla Ice was performing his 1989 hit song "Ice Ice Baby" and a cover of Wild Cherry's "Play That Funky Music."

There has been plenty of debate surrounding whether the former president should be allowed to live at Mar-a-Lago. A 1993 declaration between Trump, Mar-a-Lago and Palm Beach prohibits guests from living on the property, but the town attorney noted earlier this year that an exemption is in place for employees.

A person familiar with club operations said that, out of an abundance of caution, the club had partially closed a section "for a short period of time" and quarantined some of its workers.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the situation by name.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right