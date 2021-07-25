Watch
NewsRegion C Palm Beach CountyPalm Beach

Actions

Man dies in personal watercraft crash at Lake Worth Inlet

Victim was CEO of UF Health Jacksonville
items.[0].image.alt
Provided to WPTV by anonymous contributor
Personal water craft crash on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Palm Beach Inlet
Posted at 11:50 AM, Jul 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-25 12:03:57-04

PALM BEACH INLET, Fla. — A Jacksonville man died as the result of a personal watercraft accident at the Lake Worth Inlet on Saturday.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Dr. Leon Leroy Haley Jr., 56, was operating a 2021 10' Yamaha PWC and was ejected from the vehicle at 10:33 a.m.

He was located in the water wearing a life jacket.

Dr. Haley was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach where he was confirmed deceased.

Dr. Haley was dean and the first Black CEO of UF Health Jacksonville.

He is credited with playing a pivotal role in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine in Jacksonville, particularly in the Black community.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tokyo Olympics Medal Count as of late July 24, 2021