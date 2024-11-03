Town of Palm Beach, city of West Palm to implement road closures, higher security measures before Election Day

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County will be experiencing road closures as Election Day quickly approaches.

Starting Nov. 4, South Ocean Boulevard will be closed between South County Road and Southern Boulevard by Mar-A-Lago.

The closure will be in effect until further notice.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and West Palm Beach Police will be announcing Sunday further road closure and security measures for our area.

Stay with WPTV for the latest information on traffic changes you can expect this week.