Guy Harvey, daughter raise awareness about ocean conservation during Palm Beach event

PALM BEACH, Fla. — About 500 local business leaders met a special family with a big heart for our oceans.

Conservationist and artist Guy Harvey and his daughter, Jessica, were speakers at a breakfast Monday morning for the Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce.

They discussed their foundation's efforts in education and research to keep oceans safe and healthy.

"It brings us the food we eat; it brings us the oxygen we breathe," Jessica Harvey told WPTV reporter Victor Jorges. "We wouldn't be here without a healthy ocean and too few people know that. The idea that the foundation can help contribute to changing that is through supporting research, educational resources all brought together through art."

The father-daughter duo also focused on their impact in schools, especially for younger students, and helping them fall in love with conservation through art.

"We have to get better at conserving wild seafood," Guy Harvey said. "We know a lot of the natural history of the animals that we eat. We've got to look at other options like farming. If you think about it, everything else that we eat from the land is pretty much farmed, yet we're harvesting wild animals from the sea. That's not sustainable."